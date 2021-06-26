Zero Bengals Made the Latest Top 50 Players List

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals are on the outside looking in.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added key pieces to the roster over the past couple of years.

They drafted Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. They also signed DJ Reader, Trae Waynes, Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson and Riley Reiff in free agency.

Despite completely overhauling their roster, the Bengals didn't have anyone on Pro Football Focus' top 50 players list.

The "PFF50" was unveiled this week. Aaron Donald was first on the list, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Quenton Nelson.

It's not a shock that Burrow and Higgins didn't make the cut, but safety Jessie Bates seemed like a no-brainer.

The 24-year-old was PFF's highest graded safety (90.1 overall) last season.

Four safeties made the list: Justin Simmons (23), Harrison Smith (32), John Johnson III (41) and Marcus Williams (48).

Check out PFF's top 50 players here.

