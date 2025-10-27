Former Super Bowl Winning Coach Rips 'Disgusting' Bengals After Latest Loss
CINCINNATI — The Bengals disgusted former NFL head coach and Super-Bowl champion Jon Gruden with their performance against the Jets this past weekend. Cincinnati dropped the game 39-38 to lose their first game in the Zac Taylor era when leading by 11-plus points at halftime.
It was against a previously 0-7 team that had one of the league's worst offenses entering the game, but they still moved the ball at 7.2 yards per play (Bengals defense allows a league-high 6.2 yards per play this season).
It was the seventh game in a row that Taylor's team allowed 27-plus points.
"This defense has not developed. I mean, they got a lot of high picks on every level of that defense," Gruden said on FS1's Wake Up Barstool. "They just fired Lou Anarumo, the defensive coordinator. Guess where he is right now, calling them up. He's with the 7-1 Colts. So you bring Al Golden. Al Golden is a good coach. But if you don't have players, I don't care what kind of coach you are. And I go back to some of these college coaches. These players are getting paid a lot of money. Some of these players got to play a lot better, and some of these players got to quit getting hurt. Hell, there are about 10 guys on every team that don't even play, and we sit here and b**** about the coach.
"Let's fire him every day. I say we get some of these trainers run out of the league, and get some of these players to give back their money, because they got to play better. But the Bengals' defense was disgusting. That was a terrible effort yesterday, 500 yards versus the Jets, and the Jets don't have a receiver that I can name, I can't name their wide receivers, and they got gashed, and they weren't ready to play. And offensively, their offensive line, they haven't given a offensive lineman a second contract since Clint Boling.
This is a bunch of rental properties on the offensive line, and Joe Burrow is hurt every year, it seems," Gruden concluded. "I'm rambling, but I'm from Ohio, and these Bengals pissed me off yesterday."
Cincinnati angered a lot of its fans yesterday as well, losing to a winless team that had publicly humiliated its quarterback throughout the week.
Not much has gone right for the Bengals' defense outside of DJ Turner's ascension into a top cornerback, but he can't be expected to make flipping interceptions happen every week.
The Bengals face an average offense in the Bears this week in their latest chance to stop the bleeding and get into the bye week one game under .500.
The action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
