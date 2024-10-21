Stat of the Jay: Bengals Defense Posts 4-Pack of Stats Only Seen Once Before In Last Quarter-Century
CINCINNATI – Since quarterback hits became an official stat in 2000, the Cincinnati Bengals have had only two games where they recorded at least four sacks, 11 hits, two interceptions and eight passes defended.
One of those games was Sunday in a 21-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns, when some of those totals were reached in milestone fashion.
Safety Geno Stone had his first interception as a Bengal.
Sheldon Rankins had his first sack as a Bengal.
And lifetime Bengal Sam Hubbard recorded his first career interception.
Also, Trey Hendrickson recorded a pair of sacks for the 10th time in his 55 games with the franchise.
The only Cincinnati players with more games of 2+ sacks are Carlos Dunlap, who had 12 in 155 games with the team, and Geno Atkins, who recorded 11 in 161 games.
Since 2021, only three players have more 2+ sack games than Hendrickson – T.J. Watt (12), Maxx Crosby (11), Micah Parsons (11).
If you’re wondering what the other game was when the Bengals had at least four sacks, 11 hits, two interceptions and eight passes defended, it came against the same team as Sunday.
The Bengals recorded four sacks, 11 hits, three interceptions and 13 passes defended in a 41-20 victory against the Browns in Week 11, 2013.
And Cincinnati is one of only three defenses to post that stat line in 2024. The Dallas Cowboys also did it to the Browns in Week 1 (six sacks, 17 hits, two interceptions, eight passes defended), and the Detroit Lions did it to the Cowboys in Week 6 (four sacks, 11 hits, three interceptions, 10 passes defended).
That’s back-to-back games with eight passes defended by the Cincinnati defense.
Since passes defended became an official stat in 1991, the Bengals only have two longer streaks – four in a row in the final three games of 2013 and the 2014 opener; and three in a row in Weeks 9-11, 2009.
