Stat of the Jay: Cincinnati Bengals Snapped Streak Surprisingly Was Approaching Historic Territory
CINCINNATI – It took two missed field goals by New York Giants kicker Greg Joseph to make it happen, but the Cincinnati Bengals finally held an opponent to fewer than 10 points Sunday night.
The 17-7 victory against the New York Giants marked the first it had happened since Dec. 1, 2019, when the Bengals beat the New York Jets 22-6 at Paycor Stadium to give rookie head coach Zac Taylor his first victory after a 0-11 start.
The number of consecutive games of allowing at least 10 points had reached 75 games, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.
Had Joseph hit either of the field goals he missed from 47 and 45 yards, the Bengals’ streak would have climbed to 76, which would have been tied for the fifth longest in the Super Bowl era.
The New Orleans Saints went 76 games in a row from 1967-72.
In addition to landing sixth on the dubious list, the Bengals also sit in fourth place with an 80-game stretch from 1995-2000.
That one ended with a 12-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns one week after Corey Dillon had set the NFL record with a 278-yard performance against the Denver Broncos.
The longest streak in history of 126 games by the Raiders also ended courtesy of the Browns. Playing their first season in Las Vegas in 2020, the Raiders beat Cleveland 16-6 to snap a skid that dated back to 2013.
With the Bengals ending their streak, the longest current one belongs to the Arizona Cardinals with 50 in a row.
If you’re wondering about the other side of things, the San Francisco 49ers own the longest active streak for scoring at least 10 points in a game at 83.
They can move into a tie with the Saints (2008-13) for the third-longest streak in the Super Bowl era Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Indianapolis Colts (2003-09) hold the record with a 110 in a row.