Stat of the Jay: From Firemen to Arsonists, an Amazing Heel Turn by the Cincinnati Bengals Defense
CINCINNATI – In 2022 when the Cincinnati Bengals were charging toward a second consecutive division title and AFC Championship Game, the defense wasn’t elite, but it had a first responder ethos to it.
Whenever the offense committed a turnover, the defense would come in to put out the fire and prevent the opponent from capitalizing with points, especially touchdowns.
Beginning with the forgettable 32-13 Monday night loss in Cleveland, the Bengals defense went on an incredible run where it kept the opposing offense from converting 12 consecutive turnovers into touchdowns, including twice in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.
Five of the turnovers resulted in field goals, but even a few of those were impressive performances by the defense given that the opponent took possession already in range.
The Steelers intercepted Joe Burrow at the Cincinnati 21 and settled for a field goal.
The Ravens took over at the Bengals 9 and had to settle for three in the season finale. And the following week in the playoff game, Baltimore recovered a fumble at the Bengals 44 and only managed a field goal.
In the title game, the Chiefs intercepted Joe Burrow at the Cincinnati 39 and ended up punting.
The streak ended in Week 2 last year against Baltimore when Geno Stone intercepted Burrow near the goal line, returned it to the 38 and the Ravens offense put together a 62-yard touchdown drive.
But the defense reeled off another seven in a row, not allowing a single point on any of them, including two huge stops in the fourth quarter of a tight game against the Houston Texans.
The final tally for that run of 20 quick-change possessions saw the Bengals defense allow one touchdown, five field goals and 14 no-scores.
Just an incredible run.
And then poof.
The streak didn’t just disappear, it did a complete heel turn.
The last 14 quick-change possessions have seen the opposing offense cash in with points 13 times in 15 tries, with six touchdowns and seven field goals.
The only stop came in last year’s season finale against the backup Browns when Cleveland intercepted Jake Browning at its own 24 and went three-and-out.
Here’s a snapshot look at the most recent 14 possessions, with turnover type, starting field position, length, result.
2024
Week 8 vs Eagles: Fumble, Cin 33, 6 plays, 13 yards, FG
Week 8 vs Eagles: Interception, Own 15, 12 plays, 85 yards, TD
Week 6 at Giants: Fumble, Own 21, 16 plays, 79 yards, TD
Week 5 vs Ravens: Interception, Own 28, 8 plays, 34 yards, FG
Week 4 at Panthers: Interception, Own 41, 8 plays, 29 yards, FG
Week 1 vs Patriots: Fumble, Cin 24, 4 plays, 7 yards, FG
Week 1 vs Patriots: Fumble, Own 18, 12 plays, 68 yards, FG
2023
Week 18 vs Browns: Interception, Own 24, 3 plays -7 yards, Punt
Week 16 at Steelers: Interception, Cin 43, 9 plays, 31 yards, FG
Week 16 at Steelers: Interception, Cin 14, 4 plays, 14 yards, TD
Week 16 at Steelers: Interception, Own 20, 10 plays, 80 yards, TD
Week 15 vs Vikings: Interception, Own 43, 8 plays, 36 yards, FG
Week 13 at Jaguars: Interception, Cin 9, 4 plays, 9 yards, TD
Week 12 vs Steelers: Interception, Own 21, 14 plays, 79 yards, TD
