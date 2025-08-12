Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals Preseason Winless Streak Rank in Recent NFL and All-Time Team History?
CINCINNATI – Thursday’s 34-27 setback against the Philadelphia Eagles ran the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason streak of games without a win to seven.
It’s the longest active streak in the league and is tied for the fifth longest since at least 2015.
The Bengals have lost five in a row and are 0-6-1 in their last seven.
The last time they won a preseason game was Aug. 27, 2022, in a 16-7 triumph against the Los Angeles Rams.
That was their Super Bowl LVI rematch, which came a couple of days after a joint practice fight marred by Aaron Donald’s helmet swinging forced head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McVay to end the session early.
SportRadar has all team’s preseason results back to 2015, and the longest winless streak in that span belongs to the Atlanta Falcons, who dropped 12 in a row from Aug. 10, 2017, to Aug. 22, 2019.
The Minnesota Vikings had a 10-game skid from Aug. 29, 2019, to Aug. 26, 2023.
And the Detroit Lions (Aug. 30, 2018, to Aug. 12, 2022) and New Orleans Saints (Aug. 13, 2015, to Aug. 10, 2017) had nine-game winless streaks.
The Bengals’ seven-game winless streak is tied for the longest in franchise history, which dates back to 1968.
The team lost seven in a row from Aug. 28, 1998, to Aug. 11, 2000.
The Bengals are listed as 4-point favorites for Monday night’s game at Washington when they will look to avoid setting the record for the longest winless streak and second longest losing streak in team annals.