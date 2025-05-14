Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
CINCINNATI – Tuesday’s Stat of the Jay dealt with the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals will travel the fewest miles of any team in 2025.
Today, let’s take a look at where their 8,753 miles rank in terms of previous Bengals schedules.
Given that it’s the fewest in the league this year, it should stand to reason it will be among the fewest the team has ever traveled, right?
Wrong.
Way wrong.
Since 2000, it’s not even in the top 5.
It’s not even in the top 10.
It’s not even in the top 50 percent.
Of the 26 schedules from 2000-2025, the 8,753 miles rank as the 15th fewest.
Even if you go by average per game to account for the 2022 and 2024 seasons when they played nine road games instead of eight, it’s the 13th fewest
The easiest travel schedule this season came in 2005, when the Bengals logged only 5,228 miles with road trips to Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Detroit and Kansas City in addition to the three division games.
The longest came in 2019 when the trip to London to play the Rams was a big part of the travel, leading to 20,384 miles.
In 2016 when the trip to London was a “home” game, the Bengals had 12,576 miles, which only ranked 22nd of 26.
Here is the full list of travel miles since 2000, ranked from fewest to most.
2005: 5,228
2010: 5,944
2002: 5,954
2004: 6,784
2017: 7,490
2000: 7,500
2008: 7,556
2006: 7,780
2020: 7,892
2018: 7,932
2014: 8,048
2001: 8,500
2025: 8,753
2012: 9,142
2013: 9,280
2021: 9,308
2022: 9,374
2011: 10,248
2024: 10,252
2023: 11,538
2009: 12,238
2016: 12,576
2007: 13,740
2003: 13,948
2015: 16,060
2019: 20,384