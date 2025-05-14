All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

Jay Morrison

Green Bay Packers against the Indianapolis Colts during their football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – Tuesday’s Stat of the Jay dealt with the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals will travel the fewest miles of any team in 2025.

Today, let’s take a look at where their 8,753 miles rank in terms of previous Bengals schedules.

Given that it’s the fewest in the league this year, it should stand to reason it will be among the fewest the team has ever traveled, right?

Wrong.

Way wrong.

Since 2000, it’s not even in the top 5.

It’s not even in the top 10.

It’s not even in the top 50 percent.

Of the 26 schedules from 2000-2025, the 8,753 miles rank as the 15th fewest.

Even if you go by average per game to account for the 2022 and 2024 seasons when they played nine road games instead of eight, it’s the 13th fewest

The easiest travel schedule this season came in 2005, when the Bengals logged only 5,228 miles with road trips to Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Detroit and Kansas City in addition to the three division games.

The longest came in 2019 when the trip to London to play the Rams was a big part of the travel, leading to 20,384 miles.

In 2016 when the trip to London was a “home” game, the Bengals had 12,576 miles, which only ranked 22nd of 26.

Here is the full list of travel miles since 2000, ranked from fewest to most.

2005: 5,228

2010: 5,944

2002: 5,954

2004: 6,784

2017: 7,490

2000: 7,500

2008: 7,556

2006: 7,780

2020: 7,892

2018: 7,932

2014: 8,048

2001: 8,500

2025: 8,753

2012: 9,142

2013: 9,280

2021: 9,308

2022: 9,374

2011: 10,248

2024: 10,252

2023: 11,538

2009: 12,238

2016: 12,576

2007: 13,740

2003: 13,948

2015: 16,060

2019: 20,384

