'We've Been Playing Like Sh-t' - Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton Offers Blunt Assessment of Defense
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton got a new view of the defensive struggles Sunday in the 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens when he watched from the sidelines due to a knee injury.
But his assessment was the same.
“We’ve been playing like sh-t,” Hilton said. “For real. Honestly.”
That’s hardly groundbreaking news, but it’s one of the bluntest admissions through the first five games of the season as the Bengals to plummeted to the bottom of the league in several key categories.
The Bengals defense ranks last in points allowed per game (32.3) and 30th in points per drive (2.73).
They are 31st in success percentage (51.3 percent) and yards allowed per game (374.6), 28th in passing yards allowed (248.4) and 26th (126.2) in rushing yards allowed per game.
“We know we have to turn it around for us to have a chance to make this run,” Hilton said. “That's the thing about this game, you always have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself.”
The Bengals are scoring 28 points per game, but the defense is allowing 29 ppg.
Only four teams since the 1970 NFL merger have scored and allowed 28 ppg in a season:
2000 St. Louis Rams – 33.8 scored, 29.4 allowed.
2012 New Orleans Saints – 28.8 scored, 28.4 allowed.
2016 New Orleans Saints – 29.3 scored, 28.4 allowed.
2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 28.6 scored, 28.1 allowed.
Of that group, only the 2000 Rams made the playoffs, losing in the Wild-Card round.
“Obviously with our offense, we know we're gonna put up points,” Hilton said. “As a defense, we've got to be so much better.
“We shouldn't be giving up 30 plus points when our offense is putting up 30 plus,” he added. “We're a talented defense. We've just got to find ways to get off the field at the end of the day.”
Hilton should be back on the field Sunday against the New York Giants to try to help the defense get off the field.
He was a full participant in today’s practice.
The Bengals will get their next chance to show they are better than what they’ve been Sunday night in front of a national television audience against a New York Giants offense that ranks 26 in the points per drive and 17th in offensive DVOA.
“Going up there into a tough environment in a primetime game, we have a chance to show the world that we can really make a run,” Hilton said. “Guys in here have to believe that, No. 1. And we do.”
