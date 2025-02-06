Redrafting the 2024 NFL Draft: who is the Buffalo Bills top pick?
The Buffalo Bills were able to add a key contributor to their offense with rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what if they hadn't moved out of the No. 28 spot in the first round to select the Florida State product?
NFL.com released a 2024 NFL Draft redo on Wednesday, and while players like Bo Nix, Taliese Fuaga, and Laiatu Latu stayed put, many picks were far different from the ones teams made a year ago.
Unfortunately, fans of Keon Coleman may not be fond of Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair's new pick for the Bills. Rather than trading back for the offensive playmaker, they had Buffalo selecting Tarheeb Still, who played for the Chargers in 2024.
While it would be interesting to see the receiving corps without a big-bodied, field-stretching receiver like Coleman, Still was one of the best rookie corners in the league. He finished with four interceptions, which only ranked behind the Texans' Calen Bullock. He only played in 14 games and made 12 starts and was still able to produce this total.
Still also also allowed a passer rating of 82.3 when targeted, and according to PFF, he posted a 73.7 overall grade and a 73.3 coverage grade.
This re-draft move could have a ripple effect, though. If the Bills didn't pick Coleman, do they sign Mack Hollins or Curtis Samuel in free agency? Do they make the trade for Amari Cooper or do they go after a player like Davante Adams instead?
Who knows how it would have affected Brandon Beane's process. But if he had selected Still, he could have been a valuable player for Buffalo in the AFC championship game after Christian Benford bowed out with a concussion.