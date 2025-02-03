Bills QB Josh Allen gets candid in first offseason interview
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t sugarcoating anything about how he feels following the AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In what appears to be his first interview of the offseason, Allen kept it short and brutally honest when asked how he’s processing everything. His response?
"It sucks."
That’s it. Two words that sum up the sting of falling short in the playoffs once again.
Fans often feel like they take playoff losses the hardest, but for the players on the field, the weight of defeat lingers even longer. Allen admitted that since the game, he’s spent time thinking about what he could’ve done differently—even to the point where he’s had dreams about certain plays that could have changed the outcome.
But, as he pointed out, there’s no time to dwell on it for too long. “There's 30 other teams sitting at home that will be watching the Super Bowl on their couch,” he said.
Despite the heartbreak, Allen had a message for Bills fans—he’s not stopping until he brings a championship back to Buffalo. He detailed his offseason plan, saying he’ll take some well-deserved rest before jumping into his offseason training regimen, with one goal in mind: bringing a Super Bowl to Western New York.
The Bills once again came up just short of making their first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades, but with Allen leading the way, the mission remains the same: get over the hump and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
Will 2025 finally be the year Buffalo breaks through? One thing is certain—Josh Allen is ready to do whatever it takes.