Texans coach DeMeco Ryans throws shade at Bills' Josh Allen
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t hold back when he made some surprising remarks about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love this week Ryans said, "He will be the best quarterback we've seen this year."
Now, let’s be real, those are some bold words, and it’s hard not to interpret them as a bit of shade thrown at Josh Allen.
After all, Allen has been considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league, even if he had a rough outing against the Texans. But to imply that Jordan Love, who hasn't played every game this season might be better than Allen? That’s raising some eyebrows, especially in Buffalo.
It's true. Allen didn't shine vs. Houston. He finished the game completing 9-of-30 passes for just 131 yards and one touchdown pass. Those numbers aren’t what we’ve come to expect from him. According to Alaina Getzenberg per ESPN stats info, Allen’s 30% completion rate was the lowest for a quarterback with 30 or more pass attempts in the last 30 seasons.
But let’s not forget who we’re talking about here. Josh Allen has been dominant this season, and while his game against the Texans wasn’t great, he’s still in the MVP conversation. Throwing shade at a guy who’s been one of the best in the league through the first few games of the season feels, well, a little over the top.
It’s also worth mentioning that Josh Allen was lighting it up in the first three games of the season, with many people calling him the early frontrunner for MVP. It's reasonable to think Ryans might have said Allen was the best QB his team faced before his win over the Bills.
So, while DeMeco Ryans is entitled to his opinion, it’s safe to say that most people still have Allen ranked above Love when it comes to the league’s best quarterbacks. Maybe DeMeco forgot how good Josh Allen is, but Bills fans certainly won't forget those comments anytime soon.