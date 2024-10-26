Bills’ travel fits shine as they head to Seattle showdown
The Buffalo Bills are ready to hit the road in style. On Saturday morning, the team boarded their plane for Seattle, embarking on one of their longest road trips of the season, clocking in at a cool 5 hours and 26 minutes. And while the destination is all about business, the Bills brought a mix of comfort and swagger to the runway.
Leading the pack in peak travel coziness was Josh Allen, joined by Spencer Brown and Mack Hollins, all opting for a matching team-issued Bills sweatsuit. No better way to keep it comfy while jetting cross-country!
Meanwhile, some of the crew showed off their unique looks. Matt Milano channeled his inner New Yorker, rocking what looked like a New York Yankees hoodie that was perfect for chilly plane temps and cool-kid vibes.
Taron Johnson brought a touch of luxury with his Balenciaga tee and slippers—now that’s flying in style. Keon Coleman kept it simple but fresh with a hoodie and shorts, a solid combo for travel. Dawson Knox and Amari Cooper rounded out the lineup with classic athleisure, sporting gear that could’ve come straight from Vuori or Lululemon.
And the best accessory of the day? Smiles all around as the Bills geared up for their big Week 8 showdown against Geno Smith and the Seahawks at Lumen Field. One thing’s clear: the Bills are ready to handle business—both on and off the field—in true Buffalo fashion.
