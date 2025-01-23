Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs updated Thursday injury report for AFC Championship
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in the AFC Championship game, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LIX.
The sports world has it eyes on this playoff matchup, which features the two top seeds from the AFC conference.
Wednesday's injury report included the following players:
- LT Dion Dawkins: illness
- S Taylor Rap: hip
- LB Matt Milano: hamstring
- CB Christian Benford: concussion
The Chiefs also have some key players with significant enough injuries to miss Wednesday's practice.
These Chiefs players were listed on the injury report but were full participants on Wednesday.
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)
- RT Jawaan Taylor (knee)
- CB Jaylen Watson (ankle)
- OG Mike Caliendo (shoulder)
Thursday Practice Update
The Bills held their usual game week Thursday practice, which provided intel on who is healthy enough to begin on-field workouts as the Bills begin to implement their game day schemes.
Bills cornerback Christian Benford, recovering from a concussion injury, succesfully worked through drills.
LB Matt Milano can be seen here warming up and practicing without any noticeable impact from his hamstring.
What time is the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs game?
- When: 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 26
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
- How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+
- Broadcast Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
