Buffalo Bills loss to New England costs Patriots No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft and their head coach

Tennessee Titans get No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft. New England fires head coach Jerod Mayo after the game.

New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Buffalo's 23-16 loss to New England on Sunday cost the Patriots the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.

New England came into the game tied with Tennessee and Cleveland for the worst record in the NFL.

Cleveland lost 35-10 on Saturday to Baltimore and Tennessee dropped a 23-14 decision to Houston on Sunday.

Tennessee will have the first pick in the NFL Draft, followed by Cleveland, the New York Giants and New England.

After the game, the Patriots also announced the firing of the team's head coach Jerod Mayo.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Who are the top projected picks in the NFL Draft?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward have been widely mentioned as the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but some are speculating that Colorado wide receiver/cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could be the top No. 1 pick.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When is the NFL Draft?

April 24-26

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held around Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The exterior of Lambeau Field
Aug 31, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; The exterior of Lambeau Field is seen before a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images


