Buffalo Bills loss to New England costs Patriots No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft and their head coach
Buffalo's 23-16 loss to New England on Sunday cost the Patriots the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.
New England came into the game tied with Tennessee and Cleveland for the worst record in the NFL.
Cleveland lost 35-10 on Saturday to Baltimore and Tennessee dropped a 23-14 decision to Houston on Sunday.
Tennessee will have the first pick in the NFL Draft, followed by Cleveland, the New York Giants and New England.
After the game, the Patriots also announced the firing of the team's head coach Jerod Mayo.
Who are the top projected picks in the NFL Draft?
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward have been widely mentioned as the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but some are speculating that Colorado wide receiver/cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could be the top No. 1 pick.
When is the NFL Draft?
April 24-26
Where is the NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held around Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.