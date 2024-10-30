Buffalo’s own Josh Allen cheers on Yankees, fuels Game 4 magic
It seems like Josh Allen isn’t just the star QB for the Buffalo Bills, he’s also a bit of a good luck charm for another New York team, the Yankees. Allen was spotted at Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, supporting the Bronx Bombers in full New York style.
As the quarterback for the only NFL team that plays its games in New York, Allen’s allegiance to the Yankees makes perfect sense. He was spotted rocking a classic look: a navy cap with a khaki brim, perfectly paired with a tan jacket. The ensemble was low-key but stylish, a nod to his Buffalo roots while still repping New York’s legendary baseball team.
And maybe, just maybe, Allen’s presence brought some famous Bills magic to the field. The Yankees pulled out an 11-4 win, their first of the series, forcing a Game 5 back at Yankee Stadium. Yankees fans are no doubt hoping Allen will stick around to keep those winning vibes flowing, who knows, maybe we’ll see him in the stands again.
Allen seemed to bring that contagious Bills spirit to the ballpark, cheering them on from the stands with his signature energy and enthusiasm. Yankees fans are hoping that Allen, who’s been known to rally the Bills, can rally some of that spirit for the Yankees, too.
With momentum now on their side, maybe the Yankees will ride the Allen effect straight to another World Series win.
