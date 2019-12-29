Josh Allen Makes Brief Appearance As Bills Host Jets

The biggest question entering the Bills week 17 match up against the Jets was "how much will Josh Allen play?"

Earlier this week, to the surprise of some, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen would start the game despite the Bills clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Regardless of Buffalo's outcome in their regular season finale against the Jets, they would have the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race.

McDermott pointed to the youth of his team and noted that the Bills needed to "clean some things up" before heading to the playoffs.

Allen made the starting appearance but didn't last long.

The second-year quarterback lasted just two series at New Era Field on Sunday.

Allen went 3/5 passing with just five yards. The Bills two drives where Allen made an appearance Buffalo went three and out.

Matt Barkley came in to replace Allen at quarterback.