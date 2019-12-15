Gameday Ready: Bills At Steelers Game Info, Betting Lines And More
Match Up:
Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Television:
NBC, WGRZ-TV 8:20 p.m.
Nationally televised broadcast
Broadcast Crew:
- Al Michaels, play-by-play
- Chris Collinsworth, game analyst
- Michele Tafoya, sideline reporter
Radio:
WGR 550 AM
- John Murphy, play-by-play
- Eric Wood, game analyst
- Sal Capaccio, sideline reporter
Weather:
- Mostly cloudy, 31 degrees
- Precipitation 10%
- Winds WSW 3 mph
Odds:
Pittsburgh: -1
Over/under: 37 points