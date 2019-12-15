BillsMaven
Gameday Ready: Bills At Steelers Game Info, Betting Lines And More

Shannon Shepherd

Match Up:

Buffalo Bills (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 

Television:

NBC, WGRZ-TV 8:20 p.m.

Nationally televised broadcast

Broadcast Crew: 

  • Al Michaels, play-by-play
  • Chris Collinsworth, game analyst
  • Michele Tafoya, sideline reporter

Radio:

WGR 550 AM

  • John Murphy, play-by-play
  • Eric Wood, game analyst
  • Sal Capaccio, sideline reporter

Weather:

  • Mostly cloudy, 31 degrees
  • Precipitation 10%
  • Winds WSW 3 mph

Odds:

Pittsburgh: -1

Over/under: 37 points

