Bills looking for answers as well as healthy bodies for failing offensive line

Without naming names, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ostensibly pointed to center Mitch Morse, guards Cody Ford and Ike Boettger and tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams after Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We've got to fix some things," he said, bluntly. "Let's just start there. We've got to fix some things and take a hard look at the film. You know, you've got to win up front in order to play well offensively or defensively."

Considering the Bills limited Jacksonville to 218 yards and three field goals, which McDermott would sign up for ahead of time 101 times out of 100, it's safe to say they played pretty well up front defensively.

So what McDermott was talking about was fixing an offensive line that was compromised going in by injuries to left guard Jon Feliciano and right tackle Spencer Brown.

Feliciano will miss at least the next two games after going on the injured reserve list Saturday, Brown is week to week with a cranky back and the Bills (5-3) are running out of time to figure things out with the stakes being raised next week, when they play the New York Jets in an AFC East game.

As it is, all three of their losses are to conference opponents. The New England Patriots (5-4) are right behind them — and with only one loss in the conference, which could be huge when it comes to applying tiebreakers for playoff seedings and such.

Pinning the loss exclusively on the offensive line might be unfair because of the poor decisions quarterback Josh Allen made with the ball in throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles, only one of which was correctly ruled buy an officiating crew that seemingly was more in over its head than the Bills' line.

But he was pressured and hit from beginning to end. And even when the finest quarterbacks, from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, are under siege like that, they make mistakes and lose games, particularly when their running backs are constantly tattooed at or behind the line of scrimmage the way Devin Singletary (six carries, 16 yards) and Zack Moss (three carries, 6 yards) were in this contest. Moss couln't even finish after literally having his bell rung, initiating his entrance into the concussion protocol.

Almost everything about Sunday's result points back to the offensive line.

"Sometimes we just got outplayed, sometimes it was just the right call [by Jacksonville] against the play we had," Morse said. "It was just kind of an accumulation of a lot of stuff, which made it very frustrating. But all you can do in games like this ... is point inwards intrinsically. It's what professionals do, and it's the hardest thing to do.

"The hardest thing to do is look at yourself, and I think as an offense we have to do that, each and every one of us. Go from there."

But all of a sudden, they're running out of time.

