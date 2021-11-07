Jaguars' defense overpowers Bills in stunning upset

Best thing Bills had in this game was Josh Allen running for his life. He didn't survive.

On paper, the game the Buffalo Bills and host Jacksonville Jaguars just completed could be described as an defensive scrum.

In reality, it was simply offensive ineptitude on both sides as the Bills played to the level of their competition in a stuning 9-6 loss that featured no touchdowns.

Here are five instant takeaways:

Offensive line breaks down

The best thing Buffalo's offense had working for it in this game was quarterback Josh Allen running for his life.

He was their leading rusher by far, with 50 yards on five carries. But when it counted, he not only lost yards but lost the ball on a fourth-and-2 late in the fourth quarter.

Again, that was a reflection of the offensive line as the highest-scoring team in the league finished with just 301 yards and six points while turning it over three times.

On the Bills' final series, Dawuane Smoot beat right tackle Daryl Williams easily for a third-down sack of Allen in which the ball came out but the officials failed to call it.

It didn't matter when Allen was flushed out of the pocket on fourth down and threw an incomplete pass short of the marker anyway.

In the end, the Jaguars had more takeaways (three) than in their previous seven games combined, sacked Allen four times and hit him four others.

The Bills are going to have to make some changes now that left guard Jon Feliciano is on the injured reserve list and right tackle Spencer Brown remains week-to-week with a back injury.

Josh Allen beats Josh Allen like drum

The Bills didn't seem like they had much of a plan for the other Josh Allen, the defensive end the Jaguars drafted with the same pick in the first round that the Bills used for their Josh Allen the year before.

Jacksonville's Allen had an interception and a fumble recovery when Buffalo's Allen was strip-sacked. Earlier, the other Allen became the first player in NFL history to sack a quarterback with the same name.

Jacksonville's Allen was a terror throughout, finishing with a game-high eight tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage.

Special teams malfunction — again

How often do the Bills have to keep seeing great kick and/or punt returns by Isaiah McKenzie wiped out by penalties before making some wholesale changes?

Remember, he had a late, go-ahead touchdown wiped out in a loss at Tennessee. That game could wind up costing them a first-round playoff bye and, of course, homefield advantage throughout.

Sunday, he had a 33-yard kickoff return to the 36-yard line taken away by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on A.J. Klein.

These kinds of things have happened too much this season and could prove to be their undoing if not cleaned up.

The good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars: They recorded their first field goal of the season on American soil in this game — on Nov. 7.

The bad news: They still have a woefully incompetent kicking game.

That was illustrated on what was perhaps the strangest sequence we here at Bills Central have seen in more than two decades of covering the NFL.

On fourth-and-7 from the Buffalo 23, Matthew Wright clanged a 42-yard field goal attempt off the left upright on a play that turned out not to count because of a false-start penalty. So he tried again from 47 and pulled it wide left. But he would get another chance from 42 after Taiwan Jones was flagged for running into him on the attempt. He was wide left again.

What's next?

Don't look now, but the Patriots are just one game behind the Bills in the loss column after beating the Carolina Panthers. So the AFC East is anything but decided at midseason.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.