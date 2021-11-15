Buffalo Bills' secondary distributes turnover wealth equally

At the risk of sounding too political, the best way to describe the way the Buffalo Bills' defensive backs operate is pure socialism.

Everyone shares, and they couldn't be happier about it.

That was never more apparent than in a 45-17 road win over the New York Jets that was highlighted by all five starters getting a takeaway. Cornerbacks Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson and safety Jordan Poyer had interceptions. Safety Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble to give his team more momentum heading to the locker room at halftime.

This is a group that keeps getting better with every game they play together. And they've already been together a long time.

Hyde and Poyer have been with coach Sean McDermott since his first game in 2017. White was drafted in the first round a year later, the same year Wallace and Johnson arrived.

On Sunday, they feasted like never before.

"Once you put the quarterback in pass situations, you try to affect him," Hyde said. "Eyes, feet, arm. You try to affect him anyway you can and, you know, with a guy that doesn't have a ton of experience playing against some defenses in this league, you want to try to mix it up, make it sticky for him and putting them in pass situations and letting our guys up front go eat and our guys on the back end lock up and try to get tight coverage on the receivers. You know, we knew if we were able to do that then it was going to be a good day for us."

White was making just his third career start, but one of them was a win. And he entered with a 72.7 completion percentage.

Reality struck on Sunday, though.

White finished 24-of-44 for 251 yards and a QB rating of 33.4.

Poyer moved ahead of Hyde and into the team lead with four interceptions. But Hyde kept pace in the overall takeaway race with his forced fumble and recovery — a play that defined the game and may come to do the same for the season.

White had just completed a long pass to Corey Davis that would have put the Jets in field-goal range in the closing seconds of the first half. But Hyde had other ideas.

"We practice that a lot," Hyde said. "Each and every play of practice, you've got J-Po (Poyer) punching at the football, and those offensive guys hate it because we're punching them all the time. We hate it because our knuckles and wrists are all messed up from it. But that's what we preach, and I was able to do that today."

By the closing minutes of the third quarter, every member of the starting secondary had a takeaway except Poyer, who responded by denying the Jets a touchdown with an interception at the goal line.

"I knew I was the only one that didn't have one yet," Poyer said, "so I had to figure out a way to go get one. Thank you, Mike White, for giving us five."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.