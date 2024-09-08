How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals, live stream, TV channel, time
The Arizona Cardinals are kicking off their 2024 season in a big way, heading to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It’s a fresh start for the Cardinals, who are coming off a four-win season but now have a healthy Kyler Murray back under center.
With RB James Conner and TE Trey McBride coming off career-best performances, there’s a renewed sense of optimism in the desert. Add to that an upgraded defense, and the Cardinals are ready to prove they can compete for a playoff spot.
But standing in their way are the mighty Buffalo Bills, a team that has dominated the AFC East for four straight years. Led by superstar QB Josh Allen, the Bills are once again eyeing a Super Bowl run. They’ve retooled their receiving corps and secondary, making them an even more dangerous team on both sides of the ball.
- Date: Sunday, August 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
