How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream, TV channel, game time
The Buffalo Bills head to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The Bills are eager to bounce back after last week’s 33-6 loss to the Bears, where they were outplayed on both sides of the ball. This week, they’ll be aiming for a strong start, and we can expect to see more of Josh Allen as he continues to build chemistry with his new receivers.
The Steelers didn’t fare much better in their preseason opener, falling 20-12 to the Texans. Justin Fields led three drives, completing five of his six passing attempts for 67 yards, but he also fumbled twice and was sacked twice, leaving the Steelers trailing 17-0 at halftime.
Russell Wilson sat out the opener due to a lingering calf injury but is expected to get the start this week, which will give Pittsburgh a more dynamic element on offense.
Tune into this Saturday night matchup between the Bills and Steelers live on fuboTV.
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (WIVB-Buffalo), CBS (KDKA-Pittsburgh)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The game will air locally on the following stations, and if you don't have cable, we have you covered.
- Buffalo, NY: WIVB
- Rochester, NY: WROC
- Syracuse, NY: WSYR
- Utica, NY: WPNY/WFXV/WUTR
- Elmira, NY: WETM/EETM
- Watertown, NY: WWTI
- Albany, NY: WTEN/WXXA