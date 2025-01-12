Bills Central

'I'm just thankful for this moment:' Bills safety Demar Hamlin marks first NFL playoff start

Buffalo safety's legend continues to grow.

Chris Pugh

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a run in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a run in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The story of Demar Hamlin's incredible journey keeps growing.

Two years ago, Hamlin was fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.

Today, he's starting his first NFL playoff game.

"I'm just thankful for this moment, and I just want to be able to use the platform to give God all the glory." Hamlin told a reporter before the game Sunday morning. "I'm super thankful to be able to be back in this position, to be back in the playoffs, you know what I mean, and having a role that matters, you know what I mean, and helping my team win. So I'm super thankful. I'm super grateful, and I'm gonna give God all the boy for sure."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and safety Taylor Rapp run onto the field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and safety Taylor Rapp run onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When does Buffalo play Denver?

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo vs. Denver odds

Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.

The over-under in points is 47.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.

