'I'm just thankful for this moment:' Bills safety Demar Hamlin marks first NFL playoff start
The story of Demar Hamlin's incredible journey keeps growing.
Two years ago, Hamlin was fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
Today, he's starting his first NFL playoff game.
"I'm just thankful for this moment, and I just want to be able to use the platform to give God all the glory." Hamlin told a reporter before the game Sunday morning. "I'm super thankful to be able to be back in this position, to be back in the playoffs, you know what I mean, and having a role that matters, you know what I mean, and helping my team win. So I'm super thankful. I'm super grateful, and I'm gonna give God all the boy for sure."
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.