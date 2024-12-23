Is Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam a draft bust?
As the NFL season progresses, fan anticipation for player performances reaches a fever pitch, and the spotlight often shines brightest on recent draft picks. One name that has garnered attention—and some criticism—is Kaiir Elam, the cornerback selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With a formidable college career at the University of Florida, expectations were high for Elam. Now, questions begin to circulate: Is he living up to those expectations, or has he become a draft bust for the Bills?
When the Bills drafted Elam with the 23rd overall pick, it was seen as a strategic move to bolster their secondary, which had been a persistent area of concern. The franchise believed that Elam's size, speed, and instinctive playmaking ability would mesh well with their defensive schemes, particularly in a division featuring potent offenses. Initially, the organization and fans alike were hopeful that Elam could help in solidifying a defense already known for its agressiveness.
As the games have unfolded, Elam's performance has been a mixed bag. The cornerback has exhibited flashes of brilliance but has also struggled with consistency, which is a critical attribute for a player in his position. In his rookie season, Elam was often seen adapting to the pro game, struggling with route recognition, and occasionally being outmatched by savvy NFL receivers. This inconsistency has led to a collective anxiety among Bills fans regarding his long-term fit with the team. He was benched last season and caused the Bills GM Brandon Beane to go out and acquire Rasul Douglas to start at the other boundary cornerback position.
Statistically, Elam's rookie season was marked by highs and lows. He recorded four pass deflections and even managed to snatch two interceptions, showcasing his potential as a playmaker. Yet, there were numerous instances where he appeared confused or out of position, leading to crucial completions and, at times, game-changing plays by opponents. According to various metrics, his coverage ratings were below the league average, raising the alarm for a team whose Super Bowl aspirations hinge on a stout defense. He has made plays in the playoffs at times, including an interception in the wild card round last year against QB Mason Rudolph.
As the whispers of "draft bust" began to surface among fans and analysts, it’s important to contextualize Elam's struggles within the broader framework of the NFL. The transition from college football to the pros can be jarring, especially for defensive players who are adjusting to the speed and complexity of NFL offenses. Many cornerbacks take time to develop, and some of the league's best-established names faced similar hurdles during their formative years. The issue is that he was beaten out by fellow 2021 draft member, cornerback Christian Benford.
“Still a bust, bro. Still a bust. (laughing) I”m just playin’. I ain’t no bust, I’m playing with y’all. Just trying to make plays. Make plays, make plays, make plays, get Josh back the ball, tackle. I came into the game rusty as I don’t know what. Just had to reset mentally and just go out there and play the game I knew how to play.”- Kaiir Elam during the 2023 NFL playoffs
Elam has been using sparingly this season and has struggled at times. He was beaten deep by WR Tyreek Hill and struggled against Kayshon Boutte throughout the game against the New England Patriots. Douglas should take his starting job back and Elam will most likely go back to being a health scratch. It's safe to say that the Bills needed more out of the first three seasons of Elam.