Josh Allen, Keon Coleman welcome Scottie Scheffler's caddie to One Bills Drive
Ahead of the Bills and Dolphins matchup this weekend, the Bills got quite the surprise at One Bills Drive on Friday when they welcomed PGA Tour caddie extraordinaire Ted Scott, who’s currently on the bag for Scottie Scheffler, to join in on some fieldhouse fun with the team. The 24-year PGA Tour vet brought his pro experience straight to Buffalo’s turf, ready to share some golf tricks and laughs with our favorite squad.
As you’d expect, things quickly turned competitive with a mini “chipping challenge” set up across the field. Scott, Keon Coleman, and Josh Allen went head-to-head, trying their best to chip golf balls into Gatorade buckets scattered throughout the fieldhouse.
Keon, bringing his usual lighthearted energy, cracked jokes as he gave it his best shot, often coming up short but keeping everyone entertained. Josh and Keon threw plenty of friendly trash talk back and forth, their hilarious banter making it clear that they’re just as comfortable on the “green” as they are on the gridiron.
Here's some video of the "chip challenge" that Keon and Josh went head to head on:
These off-the-field moments highlight the tight bond and playful spirit within this team. Bills Mafia, moments like this are what make our team feel like family, and why we’re always ready for Sunday.
