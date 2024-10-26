Josh Allen surprises Hailee Steinfeld with adorable message after practice
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with two straight wins, and as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks, it’s not just Bills fans who are amped up, it seems like Hailee Steinfeld might be as well.
Coming off a dominating 34-10 win over the Titans, Josh Allen and crew are heading to Seattle to face the NFC West’s top team on Oct. 27. And while fans are pumped for the game, they’re also buzzing about a different question: Will Hailee Steinfeld be there to cheer on her man in the Pacific Northwest?
The Oscar-nominated actress, known for her low profile, has been spotted at most Bills games this season. She’s not one to make a scene, but when it comes to supporting Allen, she’s all in. This past week, Allen made a rare Instagram shoutout, sharing Steinfeld’s post celebrating the latest edition of her newsletter, Beau Society, where she mentioned Bills Mafia and her favorite QB.
In her newsletter, Steinfeld playfully wrote, “Football season is back which means a few things. I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).” With Hailee cheering from the stands (or at least from social media), and Allen having a blast showing her support, Bills fans might just have an extra reason to tune in this weekend.
