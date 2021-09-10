Bills a popular Super Bowl choice among SI Fan Nation team publishers

2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions
Even after making the playoffs in two of the previous three years, the Buffalo Bills caught just about everyone by surprise in 2020, winning 13 regular-season games behind breakout seasons from quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
They followed that up with two home playoff wins before their season ended in the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.
Obviously the Bills won't be sneaking up on anyone anymore, which is why a survey of 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers reveals them to be a popular choice to at least advance to the Super Bowl.
Also no surprise: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, who met in last season's NFC Championship Game, are heavy favorites to make it that far again.
So without further ado, here are the Bills Central predictions, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus and each of the 27 other individual predictions, courtesy of an ambitious compilation provided by Alain Poupart of All Dolphins.
Bills Central Predictions
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2, Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Philadelphia
3. Dallas
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Carolina
3. New Orleans
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country
AFC EAST
1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Arizona
3. L.A. Rams
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. N.Y. Jets
4. Miami
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. Arizona
4. San Francisco
NFC wild cards: Chicago, Dallas, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Houston
4. Jacksonville
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Baltimore
3. Cleveland
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Los Angeles Rams
NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1.Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Arizona
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.