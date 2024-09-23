2024 Buffalo Bills Salute to Service collection, pick up your Bills gear today
The NFL has just dropped the 2024 Salute to Service collection, and now is your chance to grab some amazing gear while supporting a great cause. Whether you’re rocking a Salute to Service jersey, hoodie, hat, or more, you’ll not only be repping the Bills but also honoring the brave men and women who serve our country.
The Salute to Service campaign represents the NFL’s dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. It's about more than just the gear, it's about showing gratitude and giving back.
2024 Bills Salute to Service Men's Gear
Best of all, the NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. Proceeds go directly to the NFL Foundation, supporting military nonprofit partners like the Wounded Warrior Project and TAPS. Every purchase makes a difference.
Ready to show your Bills pride and support the troops? Head over to grab your Salute to Service gear today or click on any image or link. For more information, visit NFL.com/causes/salute.
2024 Bills Salute to Service Women's Gear
Don’t wait, Bills Mafia! Now’s your opportunity to proudly represent your team while making a meaningful impact. By getting your hands on the 2024 Salute to Service gear, you’re not just supporting the Buffalo Bills, you’re also honoring and empowering our nation’s military heroes.
