Here is the full 2024 NFL primetime schedule for Sunday Night Football
The 2024 regular season schedule has been released and once again, the Sunday Night Football lineup is loaded, starting with a playoff rematch from last season between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
The Buffalo Bills will appear on Sunday Night Football twice in 2024 — Week 4 at the Baltimore Ravens and Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here is your full slate of Sunday Night Football games for 2024.
Week 1 - Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Week 2 - Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
Week 3 - Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Week 4 - Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Week 5 - Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6 - Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
Week 7 - New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 8 - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Week 9 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10 - Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Week 11 - Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Week 12 - Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13 - San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Week 14 - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 - Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 16 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17 - Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
Week 18 - TBD
The regular season kicks off Thursday, September 5 on NBC with the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.