Here is the full 2024 NFL primetime schedule for Monday Night Football
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN and they have another strong slate of games on their plate for 2024, starting with Aaron Rodgers' return and ending with a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game in San Francisco.
This season, the Buffalo Bills will play two games on Monday night — Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 6 at the New York Jets.
Here is the full Monday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season.
Week 1 - New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills / Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4 - Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins / Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Week 5 - New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6 - Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 7 - Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Week 8 - New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 - Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams
Week 11 - Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Week 12 - Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13 - Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
Week 14 - Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 15 - Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings / Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 - New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
Week 17 - Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
The 2024 season kicks off Thursday, September 5 when the Baltimore Ravens visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.