5 free agents the Buffalo Bills will let walk for the 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills 2024 season exceeded many expectations, including winning their fifth consecutive AFC East division title, advancing to the AFC title game, and quarterback Josh Allen earning his first career league MVP award. Despite the disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, this season's success led many to believe the Bills are closer than they've been to getting over that hump and making it back to the Super Bowl.
After the AFC title game loss, Bills GM Brandon Beane declared that a team is never just one player away from Super Bowl success. While this may seem obvious, it's important to remember that roster turnover each year means there are always more needs than just an individual player signing can fill. While many might think the Bills only need a pass-rusher or a cornerback to get to the promised land, the reality is that the team's needs are much more complex.
This offseason will be no different. The good news is the Bills do not have a substantial amount of unrestricted free agents - only 12 to be exact - and most of those aren't key starters or are merely part-time contributors. Of the twelve Bills' free agents, here are five whom the Bills likely will not retain for 2025.
Rasul Douglas
CB Rasul Douglas came to the Bills via a mid-season trade during the 2023 season. He performed admirably that year, but his performance in 2024 was inconsistent. The Bills might be looking for a long-term replacement, opposite corner Christian Benford. Douglas recorded 58 tackles, five passes defensed, and no interceptions. According to Spotrac, Douglas's projected market value is $11.9 million annually. CBS Sports listed Douglas as one of their top 25 pending free agents, ranking him 16th. PFF ranks Douglas as the third best free agent cornerback.
Ty Johnson
RB Ty Johnson has become a fan-favorite, but Beane isn't known to keep running backs around long. Rookie RB Ray Davis performed well, and fellow rookie, Frank Gore Jr., could also be poised for future success. Don't be surprised if the Bills let Johnson walk and use a late-round draft pick on a replacement running back. Spotrac has Johnson's market value set at $2.7 million annually.
Austin Johnson
In 15 games, DT Johnson played 352 snaps, recording only half a sack and 19 tackles. The Bills need to overhaul their defensive line and that likely won't include Austin Johnson. Johnson will be 31 by the time the new season kickoffs. Spotrac has him set at a market value of $1.7 million annually.
Damar Hamlin
S Hamlin's story is amazing, but the Bills drafted Cole Bishop last year in the second round to eventually be a starter, and after learning in 2024 he should be ready to step into the starting lineup in 2025. Hamlin played well, but Bishop brings far better physical traits to the field and possesses a lot more upside. Spotrac set Hamlin's market value at $3.1 million annually.
Quinton Jefferson
DT Quinton Jefferson joined mid-season this year and, in seven games, recorded only one sack and eight tackles. It's unlikely the Bills include Jefferson in a potential defensive line rebuild., and you can include Jordan Phillips in this category too. Spotrac listed Jefferson's market value at $1.4 million annually.