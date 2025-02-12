AFC East rival predicted to steal Bills star receiver
The 2024 NFL season is officially behind us, and the chatter now turns to the pending 2025 free agency season. The league's new league year begins on March 12 at 4 eastern time. This is when teams can sign free agents and start rebuilding or addressing gaps in their roster. The Bills have 12 unrestricted free agents, including wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Brandon Beane organized a mid-season trade that brought Cooper to Orchard Park in 2024. In eight games, Cooper recorded 20 receptions, 297 yards, and two touchdowns. The lack of production on paper has some Bills fans wondering if he's worth bringing back under a new contract in 2025 and beyond.
Zack Cook, a writer for Sports Grid, believes Cooper could help the New England Patriots rebuild their receiver room. He writes, "During his stint with the Bills, Amari Cooper's statistics may not have been eye-catching, but he remains a potent force as a wide receiver. Cooper's selfless approach and readiness to engage in blocking should boost his appeal in the free agent market, making him a coveted asset for teams looking for a team-oriented player that can still contribute."
Cooper will turn 31 in June, and Spotrac estimates he will receive a two year $28 million contract, averaging $14 million per season. It could be interesting to see what Cooper could bring to the table in 2025 if he were to receive a full offseason with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but its likely another team is ready to open up their pocketbook for the experienced wideout, providing a larger or longer contract than what the Bills can afford.