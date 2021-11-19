Bills sign Bobby Hart to bolster shorthanded offensive line

The offensive lineman who failed spectacularly in the preseason is now on the active roster and could play Sunday against Indianapolis.

The Buffalo Bills saw this summer how much tackle Bobby Hart's game had deteriorated, which is why they chose to cut him before eventually bringing him back to their practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans discovered that too after signing him off Buffalo's practice squad. They cut him after three games, one of them a start.

But Hart is not only back with the Bills as of this weekend, he's on the active roster following the move they were forced to make the day before of placing right tackle Spencer Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Since they're still without injured starting left guard Jon Feliciano for at least one more game, they felt compelled to add to their roster on Friday, with Hart being their choice over Jacob Capra and Evin Ksiezarczyk from the practice squad and veteran free agents such as Mitchell Schwartz and David DeCastro.

The move provides the best evidence yet that Brown won't be able to return by Sunday and may miss the Bills' next game, which is only four days later in New Orleans.

Coach Sean McDermott refused to comment on any player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but did say he feels fully confident in all the Bills' backups, including Hart and Cody Ford, who struggled the last time he was used — against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 7.

"Yeah, very confident," McDermott said. " Confident in that entire group. Real proud of what they did a week ago. [There's an] opportunity this week to take it up a notch and take another step here in our development up front. And so real proud of the group as a whole and and real proud of a guy like Cody, some of those other guys, Ryan Bates ... Tommy Doyle, that that have worked continuously through the start of the season up until now."

When the Bills last played without Brown and Feliciano, they used Ike Boettger at left guard, Ford at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle, which was his previous position before moving inside. That was against Jacksonville, when they were held to six points.

It would come as no surprise if they used a different combination this time around.

Hart has 67 career starts, more than all Bills' offensive linemen except center Mitch Morse and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.