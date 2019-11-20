Bills
Allen Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Following Miami Performance

Shannon Shepherd

Josh Allen was the key piece to Buffalo's 37-20 win over Miami on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback had possibly the best performance of his career in the victory that improved the Bills to 7-3 and keeps them alive in the AFC playoff race.

Allen threw for 256 yards, with a completion rating of 63%. 

His three passing touchdowns are the most he's had all season - and it's only the second time he has thrown three touchdowns in a game. The first milestone came last season, also against Miami. Another career best mark was made with his 117.7 passer rating following the performance. 

Allen continued to implement his ground game against the Dolphins. He ran in his seventh touchdown of the season and has more rushing scores than any other quarterback in the league. Combined with his 56 yards rushing, Allen finished the day with 312 total yards.

The Buffalo signal caller is amidst a stretch of five straight games without throwing an interception.

This is the second time Allen has won Player of the Week honors - he also received the award last season in week 17 after another Miami win.

The Bills host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.

