In David Culley, Bills coach Sean McDermott is faced with another familiar foe

The fifth-year coach faces four former coaches or teammates in the first five weeks of the season, including David Culley of the Houston Texans.

What Bills coach Sean McDermott failed to say when talking on Monday about Houston Texans counterpart and former Bills quarterbacks coach David Culley was how much everyone loves him.

Culley seemingly doesn't have an enemy in the world. Not even disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose beef with the team crystallized well before Culley's arrival.

Culley's Texans visit Highmark Stadium on Sunday and are 16½-point underdogs to the Bills.

Before working together on the Bills' staff, McDermott and Culley shared the same employer for 10 seasons in Philadelphia. And it was with the Eagles where Culley's immense popularity came to the forefront for all to see.

Even when receiver/lightning rod Terrell Owens broke bad, leading head coach Andy Reid to boot him from the Eagles in 2005, he never tuned out Culley, his position coach at the time.

There is no question that his personality played a large role in the Texans making him a first-time head coach at the age of 65. They had hoped he could help repair the fractured relationship with Watson, who has demanded a trade.

Partly because that hasn't happened, the Texans are one of the NFL's worst teams, despite winning their season opener (against Jacksonville, likely the worst).

That doesn't mean Culley won't know more than a little about what's going on in McDermott's head.

"David does a great job," McDermott said. "He's a true professional, has been in this business a long time. Worked together in Philadelphia, where he was the receivers coach, did a great job there. So he knows offensive football. I'm sure he's off to a great start as a head coach, winning his first game down there a couple weeks ago. And his team plays hard for him, which I have a lot of respect for that."

Culley knows what he's up against on Sunday, even though he departed after quarterback Josh Allen's shaky rookie season.

"He's become one of the top quarterbacks in this league," Culley said. "I know when I had him as a rookie, he has everything that you want, and I'm not surprised that he's where he's at right now. I think I remember last year, he was maybe No. 2 in the league in MVP voting. He's a heck of a player, has all the things you want. There's not a throw he can't make. He's very athletic, he's a big kid, strong kid that can run. He's the total package."

