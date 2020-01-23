Bills GM Beane Assessing Future Talent At Senior Bowl

There is no offseason for Bills general manager Brandon Beane who is in Mobile, Alabama this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Beane has been applauded for the NFL Draft selections he has made, aiding the Bills to two playoff appearances in just three seasons with Buffalo.

"It gets better each day," Beane said assessing players progression throughout the week. "And, you see how guys deal with adversity. And here it is not just what we see on the field but we get to interview them and spend some one-on-one time with them."

The Senior Bowl rosters are made up of two teams - North and South - and boast some of the best college players in the country.

The game also serves as a way for NFL teams to see seniors players before the combine, where they can then evaluate underclassmen.

"This allows us a chance to talk to seniors which allows us to focus more on the underclassmen," Beane continued. "It allows us to check some boxes and knock some guys off."

While their on-field performance will certainly be evaluated, Beane said what the players do the rest of the week leading up to the game is also watched closely.

"It is always an interview. You try to even tell your own kids that. We have scouts tracking these guys and runners trying to get a hold of them. How do they treat those people? Was a guy a pain in the butt to get over to an interview or did he not show or not responsive in texts? All the things that if it shows up now, it will show up if you draft them."

The Senior Bowl game kicksoff at 1:30 p.m CST. You can watch it on NFL Network.