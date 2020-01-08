Bills' Defensive Line Coach Bill Teerlinck Leaving For Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football announced the hiring of Bill Teerlinck as their defensive line coach on Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes one day after Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he didn't expect to make any moves with his staff during his season ending press conference.

Teerlinck makes the transition back to college coaching after eight seasons of NFL experience. He joined the Bills with McDermott's staff in 2017 as an assistant on the defensive line.

"I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line," Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said via HokieSports.com. "He's worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL's most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I'm excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech."

Teerlinck and Fuente worked together at Illinois State. Teerlinck is the son of longtime NFL defensive line coach John Teerlinck.