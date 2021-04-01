Bills add two intriguing linebackers in Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee

Both players could present a threat to the viability of Tremaine Edmunds beyond the 2021 season.

Two more intriguing free-agent additions came to the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday when linebackers Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee each reached agreements with a team that normally plays just two linebackers, with those positions already having been filled.

But make no mistake: The Bills have an eye on the future with these moves, even though both players were signed to one-year deals.

Adams was predominately a special-teams player for his first four seasons in the NFL -- until being thrust into a starting role by the Houston Texans last year. He came through with 125 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Bills actually have had their eye on Adams for at least four years. They even claimed him off waivers from the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2017 season, but immediately waived him due to an injury.

Lee has battled injuries for most of his short career and actually sat out all of last season with an ankle injury that could be chronic after being waived by the the Raiders with a failed-physical designation during training camp.

When healthy, however, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has been remarkably efficient. In 2018, he started 10 games, played 44% of the defensive snaps and finished with 68 tackles and three passes defended. He also proved to be invaluable on special teams.

Unfortunately for Lee, that season was the only one in which he made more than six starts.

So why add two linebackers to a team that's set with starters Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, part-time starter AJ Klein and special-teams ace Tyler Matakevich, among others?

Because they're still unsure what they're going to do with Edmunds, who's heading into the final season of his rookie contract. Edmunds has had some outstanding flashes through his first three seasons -- all as a full-time starter. But coach Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and linebackers coach Bob Babich will be looking to coax more consistency from him in 2021 before deciding whether to re-sign him or let him leave in free agency.

The beauty is in the competition as the Bills now have their mitts on three relatively young linebackers playing on one-year contracts who have had success as starters in this league.

They'll get to study them side-by-side for a season in their system before making a decision on any kind of long-term commitment.

