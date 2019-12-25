Bills Quarterback Josh Allen To Play In Game Vs. Jets

When the Bills take the field in their final regular season game of the year, starting quarterback Josh Allen will be under center to start the game.

"For this team, this year and where we are trying to go we feel like this is the right thing," Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said. "We have work to do and we are going to work this week and put our team in the best position moving forward."

There was speculation on whether or not Allen, as well as many of the other Bills starters, would play since the Bills have clinched their spot in the playoffs and cannot move up or down in seeding despite Sunday's outcome. Buffalo is the fifth seed and has the top Wild Card spot. There are still many scenarios to play out to determine who they will face during the AFC playoff run.

"We are going to play a majority of the guys, " McDermott continued. "They are going to practice this week and play. We are trying to be fresh and be rested, it is a delicate balance staying sharp and keeping our edge and trying to get better as well. "

So far this season, Allen has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has also rushed for nine scores which leads all NFL quarterbacks.

The Bills and the Jets kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS. The Bills, who beat the Jets at the start of the season, will be looking for their 11th win on the year.