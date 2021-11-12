Have the Bills turned the page on last week's loss?

The Buffalo Bills can be perceived as classic bullies eight games into their season.

Their five wins have been by an average margin of 26 points, none of them under 15. Their three losses have been by an average margin of 4.3 points, none over seven.

What it means is that teams that can keep things close with them for three quarters have an excellent chance of pulling it out in the fourth, like the Jacksonville Jaguars did a week ago in breaking Buffalo's seemingly glass jaw.

Coach Sean McDermott wants his team to hit harder when it gets back onto the field Sunday on the road against the New York Jets, who despite being just 2-6 have beaten two teams with winning records, which is two more than the Bills have.

But in the words of former Jets coach Bill Parcells, you are what your record says you are, which is why more than just the Bills believe they will romp to a lopsided victory in this AFC East matchup. Las Vegas has them as 12½-point favorites.

Against that backdrop, we present three storylines that should figure prominently in this clash.

Bills' leaky offensive line

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, quarterback Josh Allen was pressured on 39.2% of his dropbacks in last Sunday's 9-6 loss at Jacksonville. That's the highest pressure rate he's faced all season, and it had a lot to do with the injury absences of right tackle Spencer Brown (back) and left guard Jon Feliciano (calf).

Feliciano will remain out through at least next week's game after being placed on the injured reserve list. But the Bills are hoping the rookie Brown, who was installed as the starter in Week 4, can return to anchor the right side.

The pressure Jacksonville was able to generate also came easier because of how one-dimensional Buffalo's offense was. The Bills were unable and/or unwilling to commit to the running game, which produced just 22 yards on nine attempts for their running backs.

Turning the page

To a man, the Bills claim they didn't have more of a problem getting over last week's loss than they have any other.

In fact, if you watch the video above, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he didn't even pay attention to any of the reports about the trouble the Bills were believed to be in after being limited to six points.

"I haven't seen anything about any kind of noise," Sanders said. "I think that's probably why I'm bouncing around, just having fun. ... You play long enough in this league, you don't even turn on the TV because you don't want to hear it, you know?

"... You know what the narrative is going to be, like, `how did they lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, what's going on, this and that, that, that, that.' But I feel like five weeks ago I was sitting here talking to you guys and saying I'm not riding that roller coaster. I'm going to stay true to it and know what's at the end."

But last week's loss had to sting harder and longer simply because they held the Jags to nine points and still lost.

How Green is White?

Jets coach Robert Saleh already announced Mike White as his starting quarterback for Sunday in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

White was drafted way back in 2018 by the Dallas Cowboys but has mostly bounced around the NFL as a practice-squad player until being pressed into action by the Jets this year.

He actually won his first start, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Cincinnati, and he's completed 72.7% of his passes with five TDs and four interceptions.

The Bills have a reputation for making life miserable on inexperienced quarterbacks. So Sunday's game should present an outstanding opportunity for them to get back to winning big.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.