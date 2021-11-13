Buffalo Bills at New York Jets clash will reveal a lot about Bills

This is the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals.

Coach Sean McDermott claims his Buffalo Bills have not reached a crisis on offense. His players insist they have flushed last week's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are totally focused on their next opponent, the New York Jets.

By Sunday night, we'll know if they're right following their early afternoon clash, the first of two for these AFC East teams, at MetLife Stadium.

Here's a deeper dive into the matchup.

THE BASICS

Game: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets.

Date: Oct. 14, 1 p.m.

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Records: Bills 5-3; Jets 2-6.

Betting info: Bills by 12½. Over/under, 47½.

TV: CBS.

Bills depth chart

Jets depth chart

INJURIES

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is out. RB Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable.

Jets: T Chuma Edoga (knee) and QB Zach Wilson (knee) are doubtful. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) are questionable.

ABOUT THE BILLS

Even after they were held to six points last week, QB Josh Allen (209-for-319, 2,236 yards, 17 TDs) is on pace to finish with 36 TD passes and nearly 5,000 passing yards. His top two targets, Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs, have combined for 99 catches and 1,034 yards. Top RB Devin Singletary is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. They will be without LB and leading tackler Tremaine Edmunds on defense, but have all kinds of accomplished players in that unit, including rookie DE Greg Rousseau, who is tied with veteran DE Mario Addison with a team-high 3.0 sacks apiece; LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White; and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Hyde and Poyer lead the team with three interceptions apiece.

ABOUT THE JETS

Rookie starting QB Zach Wilson is unlikely to be available because of a knee injury. Taking his place, according to first-year coach Robert Saleh, will be journeyman Mike White, who is a surprising 64-of-88 for 702 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions in three games. This, despite having acquired veteran Joe Flacco in a trade with Philadelphia shortly after Wilson's injury. The Jets have struggled to get an efficient running game going, with top RB Michael Carter averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. Conversely, they are getting gashed on the ground, allowing opponents to average nearly a yard more at 4.6. The Jets have been hit hard by injuries, with 13 players on the injured reserve list already, and that doesn't include DE Vinny Curry, who's on the NFI list, and DE Kyle Phillips, who remains on the PUP list.

KEY MATCHUPS

Bills secondary vs. Jets QB Mike White

The Bills generally do well against inexperienced quarterbacks, especially those who aren't threats to run. White has been surprisingly accurate, but his high interception percentage (4.5) should come into play here as the crafty defensive backs, who all are back to full health, confuse him with different looks and great positioning.

Bills LG Ike Boetteger vs. Jets DT Quinnen Williams

One of the few bright spots on the Jets' defense, Williams can be a game-wrecker and regularly defeats double teams. His 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits lead the team. Boettger is a replacement for Jon Feliciano, who is on the injured reserve list.

Williams will have to be accounted for on every play, to be sure, and will provide a litmus test for Boettger and the other offensive linemen who will be forced to help him out.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders vs. Jets CB Brandin Echols

Here's the thing: Sanders is not concerned with numbers, only wins. But in the back of his mind he has to think this game against a secondary that has produced zero interceptions and is allowing 8.0 yards per attempt is a chance for him to break out after just four catches last week and none the week before.

Sanders' average of 17.1 yards per reception leads the team by far. Echols is a rookie who is struggling in coverage and has earned an overall grade of 49.2 by Pro Football Focus. And that's not good.

PREDICTION

Considering the difficult stretch ahead, the Bills can't afford any more letdowns against heavy underdogs. They not only have to win this game, they have to play their best football to make a statement, if only to themselves, that they haven't lost their edge.

The feeling here is that they will respond positively after last week's debacle and take their frustrations out on the undermanned Jets.

Bills 27, Jets 16.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.