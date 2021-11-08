Bills' Brian Daboll takes ownership of Sunday's offensive meltdown

The offensive coordinator takes one for his offensive line the day after the debacle in Jacksonville.

One of the reasons the Bills weren't able to commit to the running game more in Sunday's 9-6 loss at Jacksonville was that rarely did a down match up with a favorable distance.

For instance, the Bills ran 14 of their 72 offensive plays from behind the chains. They were just 6-for-15 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth.

For that, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took the blame.

"We probably had far too many second and longer and third and longer situations, whether that be from the run or the pass," he said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I'll take ownership of that."

That the Jaguars seemed to know what was coming a lot of times also contributed to what was the NFL's highest-scoring team being limited to two field goals.

Although Daboll and coach Sean McDermott were careful not to pin the loss exclusively on the offensive line, it doesn't take a trained eye to know the lack of blocking up front was the reason so many plays failed, making it look like the Jags defenders were right inside their huddle.

"It's incumbent upon all of us to do better," Daboll continued. "I wouldn't put it on one person or one group in general. When you go out there and you score six points, we had three turnovers in the second half in our first four possessions. It's hard to score the ball when you don't possess it. Certainly need to be better in every area, starting with me."

Daboll danced around a question concerning their methods of attacking the kind of soft zone the Jaguars presented Sunday. The coverages they faced kept their receivers from getting behind them, which also allowed the pass rush to get there whenever quarterback Josh Allen scanned for safe throws deep down the field.

Jacksonville's game plan already is being broken down by every future Bills opponent in this copycat league.

"I think Josh did a good job of hitting this checkdowns when they were dropping back," Daboll said. "Motor [RB Devin Singletary], I think he had seven catches. A product of that was the [defensive backs] dropping back and [Allen] kind of take what they give us.

"Each week we get played differently. There's been a few weeks here where they're playing a fair amount of two-deep. But this team also brought a lot of pressure. I wouldn't say blitz-zero like Miami did in general. But it's a team thing. Everything we talk about, whether it's short passing game, run game, protection game, it's all intertwined and it's not as simple as just one thing."

Singletary did finish with a career-high seven catches, but they went for just 43 yards.

Slot receiver Cole Beasley, another quick outlet target, averaged just 4.1 yards on eight receptions.

So to sum up, they couldn't get to their running game because their short and long passing games were shut off. And a big reason for that was Allen (31-for-47, 264 yards, four sacks, two interceptions, one fumble) being under siege.

"You know, we preach accountability and responsibility," Daboll said, "and I think the leaders have to own it. And that's OK. You're going to have those days, you're going to have your bad ones. Hope you don't. But be consistent, be truthful and be positive, because you have another game here in a few days, and you don't hold on to a win and you really don't hold on to a loss.

"You get back on your horse, work on the things you need to work on, try to do the best job you can at your responsibility, then go out there and perform on Sunday. There's only ... 17 of these now, and that's why they're so important each week. But certainly we all can do a better job. Again, I'll always always take accountability for that. That's my role."

