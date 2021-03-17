Bills get more good news: Star Lotulelei to return

The veteran defensive tackle opted out of 2020 season because of the coronavius pandemic, but he has committed to return in 2021.

The Bills coaching staff can exhale. Star Lotulelei is coming back.

The giant defensive tackle's decision to return at age 31 was not considered a lock, and the Bills were growing nervous at the prospect of going through another season without having him available to anchor the interior of their defense, which took a step backward last year due in part to his absence.

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic was the first to report it.

Lotulelei's decision likely will impact the entire line because he will command more attention, opening up things for players like Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler and even their edge rushers. Lotulelei is 6-2, 315, but he moves. He has delivered 13.5 sacks and 32 tackles for losses in his seven seasons.

Before opting out, he had started every game for the Bills since coming over from Carolina in 2018.

The Bills were not as good up front against the run or the pass with Lotulelei out, something Beane pointed to in his season-ending press conference.

"I don't think as a group they were in-sync early," Beane said. "I think no preseason probably didn't help that group with all the changes, including both coaches. But I thought [DL coach] Eric [Washington] and [defensive coordinator] Leslie [Frazier] did a great job to figure out what these guys do well.

"We were a little smaller up front, so figuring out who can anchor in there, who can provide pass rush. We don't want to get run on all day, but we also have to get some guys in there to affect the quarterback. I think the second half of the year those guys played really well."

Getting Lotulelei back will help everyone else, they believe, and better prepare them to deal with the massive changes AFC East rival New England has been making with a spending spree that landed the Patriots elite tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, among others.

The Bills are counting on stiffer competition from all their division rivals this coming season, so the more players they can get to come back, the better.

They aren't in position because of questionable salary cap health to make many splash moves in free agency.

And with the free-agent signing period set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m., the only outside free agent they've reached an agreement with is former Dolphins punter Matt Haack, who will replace Corey Bojorquez, who also is a free agent.

Other players with expiring contracts the Bills definitely are not bringing back are reserve offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe and Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts. They signed with Dallas and Houston, respectively.

