BillsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

WATCH: Bills Fans Greet Playoff Bound Team At Airport

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills arrived back home in western New York around 2 A.M. on Monday morning to a sea of fans waiting to greet them.

Buffalo was touching down after beating the Steelers 17-10 and punching their ticket to the playoffs. It also marked the first time they have notched a 10 win season since 1999.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, fans eagerly waited for the team charter to arrive.

Second-year quarterback Josh Allen tweeted that the response was "unreal" and thanked the Buffalo fans. The video of the arrival on Buffalo's Twitter account has been viewed over one million times.

Next, the Bills will host the Patriots on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Defense Shines In Win Over Pittsburgh, Buffalo Punches Ticket To Postseason

Shannon Shepherd

The Bills picked up their 10th win for the first time since 1999 with a 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Five Things To Watch As Bills Visit Steelers On Sunday Night Football

Shannon Shepherd

What to keep an eye on as the Buffalo Bills visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a clash of potential AFC Wild Card teams.

Gameday Ready: Bills At Steelers Game Info, Betting Lines And More

Shannon Shepherd

Everything you need to know as the Buffalo Bills get set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Bills Ready For Sunday Night Football Stage

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills will face the Steelers in their second Nationally televised game this season

Bills Nominate Alexander For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

Shannon Shepherd

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been nominated by the Buffalo Bills as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Edmunds Brothers Set To Make Modern NFL History In Bills vs. Steelers

Shannon Shepherd

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will face his brothers Trey and Terrell who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football with bragging rights and playoff hopes at stake.

Allen Knows Offense Stalled In Loss To Ravens

Shannon Shepherd

Baltimore's defense held Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen to worst passing and rushing performance of the season.

Week 15 Bills Playoff Outlook Update

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills continue to hold onto the top seed in the AFC Wild Card race as the travel to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football.

Bills Come Up Short In 24-17 Loss To AFC's Best Ravens

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo failed to tie the game in the final minute as they fall to 9-4 on the season

Bills Players Rock "My Cleats My Cause" In Ravens Game

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills players raised awareness for charities with their cleats in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens