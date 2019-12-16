WATCH: Bills Fans Greet Playoff Bound Team At Airport

The Buffalo Bills arrived back home in western New York around 2 A.M. on Monday morning to a sea of fans waiting to greet them.

Buffalo was touching down after beating the Steelers 17-10 and punching their ticket to the playoffs. It also marked the first time they have notched a 10 win season since 1999.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, fans eagerly waited for the team charter to arrive.

Second-year quarterback Josh Allen tweeted that the response was "unreal" and thanked the Buffalo fans. The video of the arrival on Buffalo's Twitter account has been viewed over one million times.

Next, the Bills will host the Patriots on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.