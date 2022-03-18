They were wise to bring him in on nothing more than a 1-year, prove-it deal.

What coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday about free-agent tight end O.J. Howard signifies why the team was willing to gamble $3.5 million to see if its original instincts about him are correct.

Since being taken with the 19th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft, Howard has not been what the Tampa Bay Bucs (and the Bills) thought he would be. An almost endless array of ankle injuries have been the main culprit, leading to him missing their entire championship season of 2020 with a torn Achilles tendon.

Though finally healthy enough in 2021 to play every game for the first time in his career, Howard responded with career lows in receptions (14), yards (135), yards per catch (9.6), touchdowns (1) and offensive snap percentage (31).

That was not all attributable to the presence of Rob Gronkowski, either. Fellow tight end Cameron Brate also played more.

"Obviously a highly touted guy coming out a few years ago," McDermott said, "and he was high on our radar then and obviously again was when the chance came up here to circle back and try and get him again. So, you know, big, big, tall body that can get down the seam and box people out.

"So we'll just see. I know, to this point, maybe he hasn't been able to do what people thought that he would do coming out. So again, I think [it will be good] just getting him under our roof and getting him to a spot where he's having fun playing football again and becoming the best version of himself."

Howard has never been a high-volume receiver. Yet until last season, he had been remarkably effective. Throughout his first two seasons, he averaged 16.6 yards per catch, an insane stat for a tight end, with 11 of his 60 receptions in that span being touchdowns.

Howard still owns a healthy career average of 14.6 yards per reception and remains a dangerous performer in analytics circles. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 13th in receiving grades among all tight ends since 2018.

The Bills' advanced sports science program was a factor in Howard's decision. He believes he has a good chance to stay healthy for a second straight year and beyond.

And if so ...

"It can really be special," Howard said. "Like when you look at it, the way the NFL is moving, a lot of teams are going to two tight ends. I mean, you can look all across the league and I can give you two tight ends on a lot of teams that impact and make plays. So it's just something that I just see the writing on the wall because, like I said, I believe in myself with the athleticism and playmaking ability I have. I've watched [fellow Bills TE] Dawson [Knox], the players around us out here, and [quarterback] Josh [Allen]. It just can be real special.

"I obviously have to do my part to learn the playbook first. I don't know anything at all. But once that part gets down and the game slows down for me, it's going to be real fun."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.