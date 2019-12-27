Bills Release Friday Injury Report And Game Status

The Buffalo Bills held their final practice of week 17 Friday afternoon and they will be without at least two players when they play the Jets.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson will miss the game as he is battling a hamstring injury. Lawson hasn't practiced all week for Buffalo. The 2016 first round pick for the Bills has 21 tackles and six and a half sacks.

Also missing from the contest with be former Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts. Roberts has missed the entire week with a foot injury. Roberts only has three receptions for 20 yards this year and has appeared in just six games.

On a positive note, Bills offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe has finally returned to practice on a limited basis.

Nsekhe was injured during the Bills second meeting with Miami and has missed the past month with an ankle injury.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said if Nsekhe is available he will get some reps in before the playoffs.

The Bills host the Jets at New Era Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.