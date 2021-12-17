Josh Allen healthy enough to play for Bills, but Dion Dawkins may not be

Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19. He may be able to return in time to play against Carolina.

The good news seemed drowned by the bad for the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Quarterback Josh Allen's ongoing battle with turf toe, a condition that likely will linger the rest of the season, satisfied the team's medical staff and coach Sean McDermott enough for the coach to name him the starter for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Keeping Allen upright and out of an ambulance could prove to be tricky, however, in the wake of left tackle Dion Dawkins testing positive for COVID-19 and immediately being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to relaxed protocols introduced by the NFL this week that allows positive asymptomatic players who have been vaccinated to return with just one negative test instead of two spaced at least 24 hours apart, Dawkins may be able make a quick comeback and not miss any time.

Dawkins had just received his second vaccine shot when he suffered a COVID-19 infection so severe before training camp this year that he required hospitalization.

At one point, he thought he might not survive.

McDermott claimed he couldn't reveal anything about Dawkins' present condition and whether he may be asymptomatic.

"I wish I could," McDermott said. "It's that protocol mechanism again here, so can't really go into that. But always thinking of him, praying for him — his health and safety."

McDermott did admit that the first thing he thought about upon hearing the news was Dawkins' earlier battle with the virus.

"We're going to do all we can to support him and make sure that he is as healthy as possible and working to get as healthy as possible as soon as possible," he said.

The Bills have been relatively lucky compared to many other teams that have been hit a lot harder with outbreaks this week. As of Friday morning, the Washington Football Team, for example, had 21 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, then was forced to add starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke to it when he tested positive before practice.

All of this led to the Bills raising their alert level significantly on Friday, holding their team meetings and press conferences virtually.

"Really just trying to put player safety No. 1," McDermott said, "and then also, I think what we're seeing around the league, at least through my eyes, is these numbers jumping up around multiple teams right now.

"So I think that's important for us to try to do our best to mitigate that the best we can."

