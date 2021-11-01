Josh Allen's homage to Phil Mickelson paid off with Bills victory over Dolphins

The fourth-year quarterback shed his anger in the second half of 26-11 win over Miami Dolphins.

Josh Allen threw his helmet in disgust. The Bills quarterback was beyond frustrated at his team's offensive futility and particularly upset with himself after being flagged for intentional grounding on fourth down, setting the Miami Dolphins up with a short field in a tie game with 46 seconds remaining in the first half.

But at halftime, Allen reminded himself of what professional golfer Phil Mickelson told the team when he was invited to speak to the players during training camp.

And particularly how it applied to Allen.

"He talked about finding your Zen, finding your calm," Allen said. "And I don't play good when I'm pissed off and frustrated, and I think that was kind of causing some issues early on."

The fourth-year player relaxed enough to find a rhythm in the second half that carried the Bills to a 26-11 triumph. Allen was 29-of-42 for 249 yards and a pair of TD passes. He also was the team's leading rusher, finishing with 55 yards on the ground.

Allen and the rest of the team's quarterbacks actually came to the stadium dressed as golfers for their halloween matchup with the Dolphins. Allen put the outfit back on for his postgame press conference and told everyone about a dream.

Not quite a Martin Luther King dream, but an inspiring dream nonetheless.

"I had a dream that we'd dress in professional golfer's outfits," Allen said, "and what better golfer than Phil Mickelson? He talked to us in training camp, right after he won the PGA. He was right there with his trophy and ... it was really cool.

"I think it's just self-knowledge and understanding who you are, and hearing that from a Hall-of-Fame golfer, one of the best of all time, to say that type of thing, that resonated well with me because that's exactly kind of how I feel too. It helped me today and hopefully that'll help me in the future too."

