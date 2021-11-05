The last player the Bills need at this point is Odell Beckham Jr.

He's been a proven cancer with the Giants and the Browns — and he's not even that good anymore.

General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have made few mistakes in the Buffalo Bills' team-building project they began together in 2017.

Going after soon-to-be free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who apparently is a chip off the old block, would be one they couldn't afford in every sense of the word.

We say this because apparently the Bills are tied with the New England Patriots as the fourth-best betting favorites to land him — behind, incredibly, the favored Las Vegas Raiders (+350), Baltimore Ravens (+400) and New Orleans Saints (+450).

His time in Cleveland ended Friday, after another fractured relationship with his quarterback and some classless interference from Odell Beckham Sr., who posted a video to Instagram of many of the failures of quarterback Baker Mayfield and Beckham Jr. to connect, blaming the Mayfield's ability for his son's career-low 2.8 catches per game and 50% catch percentage.

Unable to find a trade partner for the remainder of his bloated $15 million guaranteed salary for this season, the Browns simply decided to cut him on Friday. Because the move comes after the trade deadline, the eight-year veteran is subject to waivers, which he's certain to clear unless his contract is reworked, which it reportedly has, according to CLNS.

Either way, the Bills should not consider him under any circumstances, regardless of the price.

He's not worth anything now, a has-been who never really was because he's never played well with others. If the Bills introduced him to their balanced ecosystem, he'd begin to wreck it the first time Josh Allen failed to spot him streaking wide-open down the sideline or some such.

And God forbid he may not be an integral part of the game plan every week. The Bills then would hear the gripes in stereo from Jr. and Sr.

Beckham forced his way out of New York, which at least was able to get a first- and third-round pick as well as competent safety Jabrill Peppers back in a trade in 2019.

Now he's done the same in Cleveland, where the Browns gave themselves the greatest gift of all on Beckham's 29th birthday, with his better days clearly behind him.

At one time, it would have been prudent to at least kick the tires on Beckham. Not anymore.

He's just not worth it.

The Bills can remain in search of that elusive home-run hitter. But bringing Beckham in would be the equivalent of undergoing chemotherapy for no reason at all.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.