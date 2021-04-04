NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Bills NFL Draft targets: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

Has he done enough to prove himself worthy of a first-round pick?
Add Georgia's Tyson Campbell to the list of many talented cornerbacks with probable first-round grades in this year's NFL Draft.

Campbell also is one of the many prospects who opened up about the prospect of being drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

He called them "an up-and-coming organization" and praised defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"I think it would be a blessing, a great opportunity, to learn from a guy who has done it so well in this league," Campbell said at his Pro Day on March 17. "... To be coached by Leslie Frazier, who is well known in this league as one of the best defensive coordinators, I feel it would be a blessing. I would love the opportunity."

That's what Campbell said.

Here's what he did:

Turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds and measured at 6-feet-1, 193 pounds with 9-inch hands, 32-inch arms and a 75 4/8-inch wingspan.

This, after finishing his three-year career at Georgia with 89 tackles, an interception, 10 passes defended and three fumble recoveries in 58 games.

Certainly the numbers are not impressive, and that has to do with ball skills that aren't fully developed, according to a scouting report by profootballnetwork.com.

"Campbell possesses the size and underlying ball skills to start at the next level," Oliver Hodgkinson wrote in the report, "but needs to continue to develop his game. He’s athletic and physical with the ability to line up in zone or man-off coverage. Campbell’s potential is enticing, and if properly coached, he could easily develop into a No. 2 corner on Sundays."

While Campbell showed elite speed at his Pro Day, he wasn't even the fastest cornerback on display in Athens that day. That honor belonged to teammate Eric Stokes, who ran a 4.29.

Until this month, Stokes was widely considered a second-day prospect. But with that time, perhaps his draft stock will rise.

"It feels good that the scouts could actually see me officially run that time," Stokes told the NFL Network. "

Either way, there is a lot of talent down there in that defensive backfield.

"I hope we both go Day 1," Campbell said. "Whoever calls him is going to get a hell of a player. Whoever calls me is going to get a hell of a player."

Added Stokes: You're going to get two dogs, like two people who are ready to come in and compete."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) defends Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18).
